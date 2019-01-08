All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 12 2019

8545 Gainesville Drive

8545 Gainesville Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8545 Gainesville Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8545 Gainesville Drive have any available units?
8545 Gainesville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8545 Gainesville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8545 Gainesville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8545 Gainesville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8545 Gainesville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8545 Gainesville Drive offer parking?
No, 8545 Gainesville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8545 Gainesville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8545 Gainesville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8545 Gainesville Drive have a pool?
No, 8545 Gainesville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8545 Gainesville Drive have accessible units?
No, 8545 Gainesville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8545 Gainesville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8545 Gainesville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8545 Gainesville Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8545 Gainesville Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
