Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8537 East 42nd Place
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:29 AM

8537 East 42nd Place

8537 East 42nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

8537 East 42nd Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 3BR/1BA Ranch home in a convenient Indianapolis location! Don't wait, contact us now to see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8537 East 42nd Place have any available units?
8537 East 42nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8537 East 42nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
8537 East 42nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8537 East 42nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 8537 East 42nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8537 East 42nd Place offer parking?
No, 8537 East 42nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 8537 East 42nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8537 East 42nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8537 East 42nd Place have a pool?
No, 8537 East 42nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 8537 East 42nd Place have accessible units?
No, 8537 East 42nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8537 East 42nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8537 East 42nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8537 East 42nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8537 East 42nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.

