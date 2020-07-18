All apartments in Indianapolis
8524 Georgiana Ln
8524 Georgiana Ln

8524 Georgiana Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8524 Georgiana Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Located in Lawrence. This 3 bedroom 1 bath. This home has new carpet and flooring, has a spacious eat In kitchen, Plenty of closet space, carport with side entrance to home. Large fenced backyard. Call today for current move in specials. The only thing missing from this home is you.

Yes Pets are welcome.
IPS / Lawrence.

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home." Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4726362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8524 Georgiana Ln have any available units?
8524 Georgiana Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8524 Georgiana Ln have?
Some of 8524 Georgiana Ln's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8524 Georgiana Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8524 Georgiana Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8524 Georgiana Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8524 Georgiana Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8524 Georgiana Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8524 Georgiana Ln offers parking.
Does 8524 Georgiana Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8524 Georgiana Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8524 Georgiana Ln have a pool?
No, 8524 Georgiana Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8524 Georgiana Ln have accessible units?
No, 8524 Georgiana Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8524 Georgiana Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8524 Georgiana Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
