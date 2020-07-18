8524 Georgiana Ln

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Located in Lawrence. This 3 bedroom 1 bath. This home has new carpet and flooring, has a spacious eat In kitchen, Plenty of closet space, carport with side entrance to home. Large fenced backyard. Call today for current move in specials. The only thing missing from this home is you.



Yes Pets are welcome.

IPS / Lawrence.



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home." Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4726362)