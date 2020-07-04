All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

8518 Meadowlark Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 864 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8518 Meadowlark Drive have any available units?
8518 Meadowlark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8518 Meadowlark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8518 Meadowlark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8518 Meadowlark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8518 Meadowlark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8518 Meadowlark Drive offer parking?
No, 8518 Meadowlark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8518 Meadowlark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8518 Meadowlark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8518 Meadowlark Drive have a pool?
No, 8518 Meadowlark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8518 Meadowlark Drive have accessible units?
No, 8518 Meadowlark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8518 Meadowlark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8518 Meadowlark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8518 Meadowlark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8518 Meadowlark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

