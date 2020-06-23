Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8517 Hornady Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8517 Hornady Drive
8517 Hornady Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8517 Hornady Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nearly new FOUR bedroom home in Marlin Meadows. Beautifully appointed kitchen open to breakfast area and great room, perfect for entertaining. Loft area upstairs. BIG yard. You will want to live here!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8517 Hornady Drive have any available units?
8517 Hornady Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8517 Hornady Drive have?
Some of 8517 Hornady Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8517 Hornady Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8517 Hornady Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8517 Hornady Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8517 Hornady Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8517 Hornady Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8517 Hornady Drive does offer parking.
Does 8517 Hornady Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8517 Hornady Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8517 Hornady Drive have a pool?
No, 8517 Hornady Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8517 Hornady Drive have accessible units?
No, 8517 Hornady Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8517 Hornady Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8517 Hornady Drive has units with dishwashers.
