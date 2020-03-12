All apartments in Indianapolis
8508 Palm Court

Location

8508 Palm Court, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2183 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is simply beautiful! It has a 2 car garage perfect for Indiana weather, has a spacious kitchen perfect for the cook of the home, the rooms a spacious throughout, and the back yard has a deck with built in seating perfect for relaxing in the sun! Don't delay! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8508 Palm Court have any available units?
8508 Palm Court has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8508 Palm Court currently offering any rent specials?
8508 Palm Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8508 Palm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8508 Palm Court is pet friendly.
Does 8508 Palm Court offer parking?
Yes, 8508 Palm Court does offer parking.
Does 8508 Palm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8508 Palm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8508 Palm Court have a pool?
No, 8508 Palm Court does not have a pool.
Does 8508 Palm Court have accessible units?
No, 8508 Palm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8508 Palm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8508 Palm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8508 Palm Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8508 Palm Court does not have units with air conditioning.
