All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8505 East 34th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8505 East 34th Street
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:50 AM

8505 East 34th Street

8505 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8505 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom 1 bath, 735 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black and white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 East 34th Street have any available units?
8505 East 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8505 East 34th Street have?
Some of 8505 East 34th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 East 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8505 East 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 East 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8505 East 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8505 East 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8505 East 34th Street offers parking.
Does 8505 East 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8505 East 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 East 34th Street have a pool?
No, 8505 East 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8505 East 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 8505 East 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 East 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8505 East 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College