Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

850 Eugene Street

850 Eugene Street · No Longer Available
Location

850 Eugene Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom - Available Soon. Make your Application NOW!

(RLNE5587491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Eugene Street have any available units?
850 Eugene Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 850 Eugene Street currently offering any rent specials?
850 Eugene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Eugene Street pet-friendly?
No, 850 Eugene Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 850 Eugene Street offer parking?
No, 850 Eugene Street does not offer parking.
Does 850 Eugene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Eugene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Eugene Street have a pool?
No, 850 Eugene Street does not have a pool.
Does 850 Eugene Street have accessible units?
No, 850 Eugene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Eugene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Eugene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 Eugene Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 Eugene Street does not have units with air conditioning.

