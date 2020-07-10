All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:50 PM

8450 Silverado Drive

8450 Silverado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8450 Silverado Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1843087

Come tour this four bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 2434 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, oven, microwave, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from I-65. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.indy@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8450 Silverado Drive have any available units?
8450 Silverado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8450 Silverado Drive have?
Some of 8450 Silverado Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8450 Silverado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8450 Silverado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8450 Silverado Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8450 Silverado Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8450 Silverado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8450 Silverado Drive offers parking.
Does 8450 Silverado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8450 Silverado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8450 Silverado Drive have a pool?
No, 8450 Silverado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8450 Silverado Drive have accessible units?
No, 8450 Silverado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8450 Silverado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8450 Silverado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

