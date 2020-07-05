8437 Brook Pointe Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This property is located near Country Club Road and 21st in Wayne Township and is within minutes of Schools, I-465 and grocery stores. This home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, dining area, nice kitchen with tons of cabinet space, laundry hook-ups and a 2-car attached garage. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and a private bath. The backyard includes a large patio and overlooks a wooded lot. Pets Negotiable!

