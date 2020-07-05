All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8437 Brook Pointe Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8437 Brook Pointe Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8437 Brook Pointe Court

8437 Brook Pointe Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8437 Brook Pointe Court, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This property is located near Country Club Road and 21st in Wayne Township and is within minutes of Schools, I-465 and grocery stores. This home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, dining area, nice kitchen with tons of cabinet space, laundry hook-ups and a 2-car attached garage. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and a private bath. The backyard includes a large patio and overlooks a wooded lot. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8437 Brook Pointe Court have any available units?
8437 Brook Pointe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8437 Brook Pointe Court have?
Some of 8437 Brook Pointe Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8437 Brook Pointe Court currently offering any rent specials?
8437 Brook Pointe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8437 Brook Pointe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8437 Brook Pointe Court is pet friendly.
Does 8437 Brook Pointe Court offer parking?
Yes, 8437 Brook Pointe Court offers parking.
Does 8437 Brook Pointe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8437 Brook Pointe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8437 Brook Pointe Court have a pool?
No, 8437 Brook Pointe Court does not have a pool.
Does 8437 Brook Pointe Court have accessible units?
No, 8437 Brook Pointe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8437 Brook Pointe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8437 Brook Pointe Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College