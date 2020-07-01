All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8424 Nuckols Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8424 Nuckols Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:15 PM

8424 Nuckols Lane

8424 Nuckols Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Franklin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8424 Nuckols Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8424 Nuckols Lane have any available units?
8424 Nuckols Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8424 Nuckols Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8424 Nuckols Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8424 Nuckols Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8424 Nuckols Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8424 Nuckols Lane offer parking?
No, 8424 Nuckols Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8424 Nuckols Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8424 Nuckols Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8424 Nuckols Lane have a pool?
No, 8424 Nuckols Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8424 Nuckols Lane have accessible units?
No, 8424 Nuckols Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8424 Nuckols Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8424 Nuckols Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8424 Nuckols Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8424 Nuckols Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College