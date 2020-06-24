Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8423 East 37th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8423 East 37th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8423 East 37th Place
8423 37th Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8423 37th Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Don't miss out on this beauty!!! Beautiful tile floors in the living, dining room and the kitchen. One car garage and a huge backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8423 East 37th Place have any available units?
8423 East 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 8423 East 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8423 East 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8423 East 37th Place pet-friendly?
No, 8423 East 37th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8423 East 37th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8423 East 37th Place offers parking.
Does 8423 East 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8423 East 37th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8423 East 37th Place have a pool?
No, 8423 East 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8423 East 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 8423 East 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8423 East 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8423 East 37th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8423 East 37th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8423 East 37th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College