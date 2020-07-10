8422 Hague Road

Amenities

3 BR 2.5 BA condo with newer flooring: lower level BR carpet and luxury vinyl plank flooring. All appliances including washer and dryer. Attractive neutral paint colors. Open great room and Breakfast bar. Spacious bedrooms. 1 car attached garage plus extra parking spaces. Private fenced courtyard with small storage unit. No yard work required. Convenient location to I69- shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Immediate availability. Pets with approval. Landlord pays HOA fees: Lawn-care, trash, and snow removal is included in rent.