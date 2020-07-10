All apartments in Indianapolis
8422 Hague Road

8422 Hague Road · No Longer Available
Location

8422 Hague Road, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
3 BR 2.5 BA condo with newer flooring: lower level BR carpet and luxury vinyl plank flooring. All appliances including washer and dryer. Attractive neutral paint colors. Open great room and Breakfast bar. Spacious bedrooms. 1 car attached garage plus extra parking spaces. Private fenced courtyard with small storage unit. No yard work required. Convenient location to I69- shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Immediate availability. Pets with approval. Landlord pays HOA fees: Lawn-care, trash, and snow removal is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8422 Hague Road have any available units?
8422 Hague Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8422 Hague Road have?
Some of 8422 Hague Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8422 Hague Road currently offering any rent specials?
8422 Hague Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8422 Hague Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8422 Hague Road is pet friendly.
Does 8422 Hague Road offer parking?
Yes, 8422 Hague Road offers parking.
Does 8422 Hague Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8422 Hague Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8422 Hague Road have a pool?
No, 8422 Hague Road does not have a pool.
Does 8422 Hague Road have accessible units?
No, 8422 Hague Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8422 Hague Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8422 Hague Road has units with dishwashers.

