Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8421 Georgiana Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8421 Georgiana Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8421 Georgiana Lane
8421 Georgiana Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8421 Georgiana Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED HOME!! - Come check out this house! You won't be disappointed!
(RLNE4004444)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8421 Georgiana Lane have any available units?
8421 Georgiana Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 8421 Georgiana Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8421 Georgiana Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8421 Georgiana Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8421 Georgiana Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8421 Georgiana Lane offer parking?
No, 8421 Georgiana Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8421 Georgiana Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8421 Georgiana Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8421 Georgiana Lane have a pool?
No, 8421 Georgiana Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8421 Georgiana Lane have accessible units?
No, 8421 Georgiana Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8421 Georgiana Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8421 Georgiana Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8421 Georgiana Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8421 Georgiana Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College