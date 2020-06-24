All apartments in Indianapolis
8421 Georgiana Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

8421 Georgiana Lane

8421 Georgiana Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8421 Georgiana Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED HOME!! - Come check out this house! You won't be disappointed!

(RLNE4004444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8421 Georgiana Lane have any available units?
8421 Georgiana Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8421 Georgiana Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8421 Georgiana Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8421 Georgiana Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8421 Georgiana Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8421 Georgiana Lane offer parking?
No, 8421 Georgiana Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8421 Georgiana Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8421 Georgiana Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8421 Georgiana Lane have a pool?
No, 8421 Georgiana Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8421 Georgiana Lane have accessible units?
No, 8421 Georgiana Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8421 Georgiana Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8421 Georgiana Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8421 Georgiana Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8421 Georgiana Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
