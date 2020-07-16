8418 Glenwillow Lane

Amenities
Lovely 2nd Floor unit w/vaulted ceilings and FP. Wonderful two bedroom/two bath condo featuring newer paint, carpet, and light fixtures. Lots of storage w/walk-in closets plus storage closet in back hall too! Clubhouse plus tennis, fitness center and pool included. Private security entrances with "buzz-in" feature. This unit includes a garage right across #10 plus designated parking #13. Wonderful split floor plan with 2 full baths for guests or room-mates! Secure building. Monthly mandatory fee is included in monthly rental price. Tenant pays utilities.