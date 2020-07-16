8418 Glenwillow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely 2nd Floor unit w/vaulted ceilings and FP. Wonderful two bedroom/two bath condo featuring newer paint, carpet, and light fixtures. Lots of storage w/walk-in closets plus storage closet in back hall too! Clubhouse plus tennis, fitness center and pool included. Private security entrances with "buzz-in" feature. This unit includes a garage right across #10 plus designated parking #13. Wonderful split floor plan with 2 full baths for guests or room-mates! Secure building. Monthly mandatory fee is included in monthly rental price. Tenant pays utilities.