Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:14 PM

8415 Farmhill Road

8415 Farmhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

8415 Farmhill Road, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has new flooring, a 2 car attached garage, beautiful landscaping and much more! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 Farmhill Road have any available units?
8415 Farmhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8415 Farmhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
8415 Farmhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 Farmhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 Farmhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 8415 Farmhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 8415 Farmhill Road offers parking.
Does 8415 Farmhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 Farmhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 Farmhill Road have a pool?
No, 8415 Farmhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 8415 Farmhill Road have accessible units?
No, 8415 Farmhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 Farmhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 Farmhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8415 Farmhill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8415 Farmhill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
