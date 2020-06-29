All apartments in Indianapolis
8412 Meadowlark Dr

8412 Meadowlark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8412 Meadowlark Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

8412 Meadowlark Dr Indianapolis IN 46226
Single Family home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Eat in kitchen, washer/dryer hook up, fenced in patio,

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - YES

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

