Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP:
838 N Tacoma Ave Indianapolis IN 46201
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup, eat in kitchen, Front porch
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove
CENTRAL AIR: No
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required
PET POLICY: YES - See our Pet Policy
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - NO
CONTACT:
For more information
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.