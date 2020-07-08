Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
837 LINCOLN Street
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:40 PM
1 of 6
837 LINCOLN Street
837 Lincoln St
·
Location
837 Lincoln St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to your new spot. Beautiful newly remodeled 3 bed, 2.5 bath, home for lease, close to downtown Indianapolis in sought after Bates-Hendricks. Parking on street and in rear of home. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 837 LINCOLN Street have any available units?
837 LINCOLN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 837 LINCOLN Street have?
Some of 837 LINCOLN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 837 LINCOLN Street currently offering any rent specials?
837 LINCOLN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 LINCOLN Street pet-friendly?
No, 837 LINCOLN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 837 LINCOLN Street offer parking?
No, 837 LINCOLN Street does not offer parking.
Does 837 LINCOLN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 LINCOLN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 LINCOLN Street have a pool?
No, 837 LINCOLN Street does not have a pool.
Does 837 LINCOLN Street have accessible units?
No, 837 LINCOLN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 837 LINCOLN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 LINCOLN Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
