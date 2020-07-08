837 LINCOLN Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to your new spot. Beautiful newly remodeled 3 bed, 2.5 bath, home for lease, close to downtown Indianapolis in sought after Bates-Hendricks. Parking on street and in rear of home. No pets.