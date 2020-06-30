All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 835 LINCOLN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
835 LINCOLN Street
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:49 PM

835 LINCOLN Street

835 Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

835 Lincoln Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home - Gorgeous, Newly remodel 3 bath, 1.5 bath, cable ready, new appliances, duplex for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 LINCOLN Street have any available units?
835 LINCOLN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 LINCOLN Street have?
Some of 835 LINCOLN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 LINCOLN Street currently offering any rent specials?
835 LINCOLN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 LINCOLN Street pet-friendly?
No, 835 LINCOLN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 835 LINCOLN Street offer parking?
No, 835 LINCOLN Street does not offer parking.
Does 835 LINCOLN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 LINCOLN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 LINCOLN Street have a pool?
No, 835 LINCOLN Street does not have a pool.
Does 835 LINCOLN Street have accessible units?
No, 835 LINCOLN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 835 LINCOLN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 LINCOLN Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College