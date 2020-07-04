8348 Wanda Lake Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46113 Camby
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
SOUTHEAST/DECATUR TWP Decatur Township schools, 1545 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage Recently renovated very spacious 3 bedroom family home located in Decatur Township! Decatur Township schools .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8348 Wanda Lake Drive have any available units?
8348 Wanda Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.