8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr

8347 Lakeshore Trail East Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8347 Lakeshore Trail East Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Cozy fully furnished one bed/apt - Property Id: 210919

This is a fully furnished apartment located in a safe and a convenient area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210919
Property Id 210919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5493619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr have any available units?
8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr have?
Some of 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr offer parking?
No, 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr have a pool?
No, 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr have accessible units?
No, 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8347 Lakeshore Trail East Dr has units with dishwashers.
