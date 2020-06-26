All apartments in Indianapolis
8341 Rodney Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 1:07 AM

8341 Rodney Drive

8341 Rodney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8341 Rodney Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Key Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8341 Rodney Drive have any available units?
8341 Rodney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8341 Rodney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8341 Rodney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8341 Rodney Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8341 Rodney Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8341 Rodney Drive offer parking?
No, 8341 Rodney Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8341 Rodney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8341 Rodney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8341 Rodney Drive have a pool?
No, 8341 Rodney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8341 Rodney Drive have accessible units?
No, 8341 Rodney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8341 Rodney Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8341 Rodney Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8341 Rodney Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8341 Rodney Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
