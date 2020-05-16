8339 Lick Creek Blvd.

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Indianapolis: 10th & Franklin
4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Single Family Ranch home with Living room, dining room, kitchen, basement, laundry room in basement
Interior Features include: Fresh paint, mini blinds, laundry hook up, hardwood floors
Exterior Features Include: One car detached garage, creek runs in front of property, covered, screen doors, deck
Appliances Included:Washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, oven, dishwasher
Central Air: Yes
Lease Terms:
18 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy
Utilities:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Electric Water Heater, Gas Furnace
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
Schedule a Showing anytime at https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
(RLNE5171276)