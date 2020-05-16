8339 Lick Creek Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Indianapolis: 10th & Franklin

4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Single Family Ranch home with Living room, dining room, kitchen, basement, laundry room in basement



Interior Features include: Fresh paint, mini blinds, laundry hook up, hardwood floors

Exterior Features Include: One car detached garage, creek runs in front of property, covered, screen doors, deck



Appliances Included:Washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, oven, dishwasher

Central Air: Yes



Lease Terms:

18 month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



Utilities:

Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Electric Water Heater, Gas Furnace

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



Contact:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



Schedule a Showing anytime at https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



(RLNE5171276)