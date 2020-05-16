All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8339 Lick Creek Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8339 Lick Creek Blvd.
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

8339 Lick Creek Blvd.

8339 Lick Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8339 Lick Creek Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Rumford Eastway Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Indianapolis: 10th & Franklin
4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Single Family Ranch home with Living room, dining room, kitchen, basement, laundry room in basement

Interior Features include: Fresh paint, mini blinds, laundry hook up, hardwood floors
Exterior Features Include: One car detached garage, creek runs in front of property, covered, screen doors, deck

Appliances Included:Washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, oven, dishwasher
Central Air: Yes

Lease Terms:
18 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy

Utilities:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Electric Water Heater, Gas Furnace
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

Schedule a Showing anytime at https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE5171276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8339 Lick Creek Blvd. have any available units?
8339 Lick Creek Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8339 Lick Creek Blvd. have?
Some of 8339 Lick Creek Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8339 Lick Creek Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
8339 Lick Creek Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8339 Lick Creek Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8339 Lick Creek Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 8339 Lick Creek Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 8339 Lick Creek Blvd. offers parking.
Does 8339 Lick Creek Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8339 Lick Creek Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8339 Lick Creek Blvd. have a pool?
No, 8339 Lick Creek Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 8339 Lick Creek Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 8339 Lick Creek Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8339 Lick Creek Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8339 Lick Creek Blvd. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College