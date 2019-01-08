All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

8338 GATES CORNER DR

8338 Gates Corner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8338 Gates Corner Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Camby - 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom, one story home with 2 baths in Northfield in Camby IN.
Decatur Twp Schools, gas heat. Stove and dishwasher provided.

(RLNE4386653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8338 GATES CORNER DR have any available units?
8338 GATES CORNER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8338 GATES CORNER DR currently offering any rent specials?
8338 GATES CORNER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8338 GATES CORNER DR pet-friendly?
No, 8338 GATES CORNER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8338 GATES CORNER DR offer parking?
No, 8338 GATES CORNER DR does not offer parking.
Does 8338 GATES CORNER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8338 GATES CORNER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8338 GATES CORNER DR have a pool?
No, 8338 GATES CORNER DR does not have a pool.
Does 8338 GATES CORNER DR have accessible units?
No, 8338 GATES CORNER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8338 GATES CORNER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8338 GATES CORNER DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8338 GATES CORNER DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8338 GATES CORNER DR has units with air conditioning.
