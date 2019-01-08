Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8338 GATES CORNER DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8338 GATES CORNER DR
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8338 GATES CORNER DR
8338 Gates Corner Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8338 Gates Corner Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Camby - 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom, one story home with 2 baths in Northfield in Camby IN.
Decatur Twp Schools, gas heat. Stove and dishwasher provided.
(RLNE4386653)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8338 GATES CORNER DR have any available units?
8338 GATES CORNER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 8338 GATES CORNER DR currently offering any rent specials?
8338 GATES CORNER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8338 GATES CORNER DR pet-friendly?
No, 8338 GATES CORNER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8338 GATES CORNER DR offer parking?
No, 8338 GATES CORNER DR does not offer parking.
Does 8338 GATES CORNER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8338 GATES CORNER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8338 GATES CORNER DR have a pool?
No, 8338 GATES CORNER DR does not have a pool.
Does 8338 GATES CORNER DR have accessible units?
No, 8338 GATES CORNER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8338 GATES CORNER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8338 GATES CORNER DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8338 GATES CORNER DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8338 GATES CORNER DR has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College