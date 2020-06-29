8333 Andrusia Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237 South Perry
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed Room, 2 bath, over 2,300 sq.ft. move in ready home with loft, bonus area, giant master BR. Engineered hardwoods throughout main level. Backyard has full privacy fence and concrete patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8333 ANDRUSIA Lane have any available units?
8333 ANDRUSIA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.