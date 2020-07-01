All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8331 Amarillo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8331 Amarillo Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 5:14 PM

8331 Amarillo Drive

8331 Amarillo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Franklin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8331 Amarillo Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8331 Amarillo Drive have any available units?
8331 Amarillo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8331 Amarillo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8331 Amarillo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8331 Amarillo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8331 Amarillo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8331 Amarillo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8331 Amarillo Drive offers parking.
Does 8331 Amarillo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8331 Amarillo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8331 Amarillo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8331 Amarillo Drive has a pool.
Does 8331 Amarillo Drive have accessible units?
No, 8331 Amarillo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8331 Amarillo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8331 Amarillo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8331 Amarillo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8331 Amarillo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College