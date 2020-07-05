Rent Calculator
833 Golf Lane
Last updated November 2 2019 at 5:17 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
833 Golf Lane
833 Golf Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
833 Golf Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Delaware Trail
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Room to breathe! Beautiful five bedroom home on large corner lot. All the updates you want in a home. Hardwoods, granite, stainless... Be home in time for the holidays!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 833 Golf Lane have any available units?
833 Golf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 833 Golf Lane have?
Some of 833 Golf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 833 Golf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
833 Golf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Golf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 833 Golf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 833 Golf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 833 Golf Lane offers parking.
Does 833 Golf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Golf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Golf Lane have a pool?
No, 833 Golf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 833 Golf Lane have accessible units?
No, 833 Golf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Golf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Golf Lane has units with dishwashers.
