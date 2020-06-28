All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:06 PM

8323 East 37th Place

8323 East 37th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8323 East 37th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $925
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8323 East 37th Place have any available units?
8323 East 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8323 East 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8323 East 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8323 East 37th Place pet-friendly?
No, 8323 East 37th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8323 East 37th Place offer parking?
No, 8323 East 37th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8323 East 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8323 East 37th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8323 East 37th Place have a pool?
No, 8323 East 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8323 East 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 8323 East 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8323 East 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8323 East 37th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8323 East 37th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8323 East 37th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
