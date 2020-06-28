Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8323 East 37th Place
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:06 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8323 East 37th Place
8323 East 37th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8323 East 37th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $925
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8323 East 37th Place have any available units?
8323 East 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 8323 East 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8323 East 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8323 East 37th Place pet-friendly?
No, 8323 East 37th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8323 East 37th Place offer parking?
No, 8323 East 37th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8323 East 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8323 East 37th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8323 East 37th Place have a pool?
No, 8323 East 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8323 East 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 8323 East 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8323 East 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8323 East 37th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8323 East 37th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8323 East 37th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
