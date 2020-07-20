All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8320 Meadowlark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8320 Meadowlark Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP: Pendleton Pike & Post Rd

condo has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include:Washer/Dryer hook-up, Fenced in backyard

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator,Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Furnace Baseboard Heaters, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8320 Meadowlark Dr have any available units?
8320 Meadowlark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8320 Meadowlark Dr have?
Some of 8320 Meadowlark Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8320 Meadowlark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8320 Meadowlark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 Meadowlark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8320 Meadowlark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8320 Meadowlark Dr offer parking?
No, 8320 Meadowlark Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8320 Meadowlark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8320 Meadowlark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 Meadowlark Dr have a pool?
No, 8320 Meadowlark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8320 Meadowlark Dr have accessible units?
No, 8320 Meadowlark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 Meadowlark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8320 Meadowlark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
