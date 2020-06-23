All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 30 2019 at 8:45 AM

832 Noble St

832 Noble Street · No Longer Available
Location

832 Noble Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Cute Fletcher Place rental available with lovely hardwood floors.
Property comes with a stove/fridge/dishwasher/microwave/washer & dryer!
Central Air! Fenced in yard!
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!

**To view property, fill out the "APPLY" button on our website fshouses.com/rent to
submit an inquiry - our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business
day to schedule a showing.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Noble St have any available units?
832 Noble St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 Noble St have?
Some of 832 Noble St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Noble St currently offering any rent specials?
832 Noble St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Noble St pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 Noble St is pet friendly.
Does 832 Noble St offer parking?
No, 832 Noble St does not offer parking.
Does 832 Noble St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 Noble St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Noble St have a pool?
No, 832 Noble St does not have a pool.
Does 832 Noble St have accessible units?
No, 832 Noble St does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Noble St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 Noble St has units with dishwashers.
