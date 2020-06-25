All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:05 PM

8319 Chesterhill Lane

8319 Chesterhill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8319 Chesterhill Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Raymond Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has new flooring, plenty of natural lighting, a fireplace accent, and a 2 car attached garage that has a long driveway. This is a new listing and won't last long. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8319 Chesterhill Lane have any available units?
8319 Chesterhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8319 Chesterhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8319 Chesterhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8319 Chesterhill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8319 Chesterhill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8319 Chesterhill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8319 Chesterhill Lane offers parking.
Does 8319 Chesterhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8319 Chesterhill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8319 Chesterhill Lane have a pool?
No, 8319 Chesterhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8319 Chesterhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 8319 Chesterhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8319 Chesterhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8319 Chesterhill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8319 Chesterhill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8319 Chesterhill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
