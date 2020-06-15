All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 825 E 36th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
825 E 36th St
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

825 E 36th St

825 E 36th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

825 E 36th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3-bed corner duplex available now! Conveniently located to the Fairgrounds, has central air, hardwood floors, and appliances included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 E 36th St have any available units?
825 E 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 825 E 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
825 E 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 E 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 825 E 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 825 E 36th St offer parking?
No, 825 E 36th St does not offer parking.
Does 825 E 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 E 36th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 E 36th St have a pool?
No, 825 E 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 825 E 36th St have accessible units?
No, 825 E 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 825 E 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 E 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 E 36th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 825 E 36th St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College