825 E 36th St
Last updated April 30 2019 at 6:23 AM
825 E 36th St
825 East 36th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
825 East 36th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3-bed corner duplex available now! Conveniently located to the Fairgrounds, has central air, hardwood floors, and appliances included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 825 E 36th St have any available units?
825 E 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 825 E 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
825 E 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 E 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 825 E 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 825 E 36th St offer parking?
No, 825 E 36th St does not offer parking.
Does 825 E 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 E 36th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 E 36th St have a pool?
No, 825 E 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 825 E 36th St have accessible units?
No, 825 E 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 825 E 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 E 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 E 36th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 825 E 36th St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
