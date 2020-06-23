All apartments in Indianapolis
825 E 36th St
Last updated April 30 2019 at 6:23 AM

825 E 36th St

825 East 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

825 East 36th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3-bed corner duplex available now! Conveniently located to the Fairgrounds, has central air, hardwood floors, and appliances included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 E 36th St have any available units?
825 E 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 825 E 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
825 E 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 E 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 825 E 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 825 E 36th St offer parking?
No, 825 E 36th St does not offer parking.
Does 825 E 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 E 36th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 E 36th St have a pool?
No, 825 E 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 825 E 36th St have accessible units?
No, 825 E 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 825 E 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 E 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 E 36th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 825 E 36th St has units with air conditioning.

