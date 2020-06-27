All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8243 Firefly Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8243 Firefly Way
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

8243 Firefly Way

8243 Firefly Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8243 Firefly Way, Indianapolis, IN 46259
Acton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Custom Home with Den in Franklin Township
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,791 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to exec

(RLNE5029115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8243 Firefly Way have any available units?
8243 Firefly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8243 Firefly Way have?
Some of 8243 Firefly Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8243 Firefly Way currently offering any rent specials?
8243 Firefly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8243 Firefly Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8243 Firefly Way is pet friendly.
Does 8243 Firefly Way offer parking?
Yes, 8243 Firefly Way offers parking.
Does 8243 Firefly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8243 Firefly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8243 Firefly Way have a pool?
Yes, 8243 Firefly Way has a pool.
Does 8243 Firefly Way have accessible units?
No, 8243 Firefly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8243 Firefly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8243 Firefly Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College