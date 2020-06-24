8242 Garden Ridge Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237 South Franklin
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Franklin Twp - 3 BR with loft - Three bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with loft in Franklin Twp in Southern Ridge near Stop 11 & Combs Rd. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave provided. AC. Two car garage.
(RLNE4724384)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN have any available units?
8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.