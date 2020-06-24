All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM

8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN

8242 Garden Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

8242 Garden Ridge Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Franklin Twp - 3 BR with loft - Three bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with loft in Franklin Twp in Southern Ridge near Stop 11 & Combs Rd. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave provided. AC. Two car garage.

(RLNE4724384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN have any available units?
8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN have?
Some of 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN currently offering any rent specials?
8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN pet-friendly?
No, 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN offer parking?
Yes, 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN offers parking.
Does 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN have a pool?
No, 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN does not have a pool.
Does 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN have accessible units?
No, 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8242 GOLDEN RIDGE LN has units with dishwashers.
