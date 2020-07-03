8220 Spring Wind Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239 Five Points
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No smoking Unfurnished $250 pet fee (per pet) with approval Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in Franklin Township. Great open floorplan with laminate floors throughout. Kitchen has stainless appliances and is open to the huge great room. Large fully fenced yard in a quiet location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8220 Spring Wind Dr have any available units?
8220 Spring Wind Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.