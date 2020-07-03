All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8220 Spring Wind Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8220 Spring Wind Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8220 Spring Wind Dr

8220 Spring Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8220 Spring Wind Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No smoking
Unfurnished
$250 pet fee (per pet) with approval
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in Franklin Township. Great open floorplan with laminate floors throughout. Kitchen has stainless appliances and is open to the huge great room. Large fully fenced yard in a quiet location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8220 Spring Wind Dr have any available units?
8220 Spring Wind Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8220 Spring Wind Dr have?
Some of 8220 Spring Wind Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8220 Spring Wind Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8220 Spring Wind Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8220 Spring Wind Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8220 Spring Wind Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8220 Spring Wind Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8220 Spring Wind Dr offers parking.
Does 8220 Spring Wind Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8220 Spring Wind Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8220 Spring Wind Dr have a pool?
No, 8220 Spring Wind Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8220 Spring Wind Dr have accessible units?
No, 8220 Spring Wind Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8220 Spring Wind Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8220 Spring Wind Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College