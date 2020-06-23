822 N Chester Ave

Amenities

Property Amenities: cats allowed, dogs allowed, garage, pet friendly

Tuxedo Park Rental!

Property comes with a stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer!

Fully fenced in yard with 1 car garage.

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.



*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!



**To view property, fill out the "APPLY" button on our website fshouses.com/rent to submit an inquiry - our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.**