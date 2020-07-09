Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8219 Roy Rd
Last updated July 8 2020 at 2:00 PM
8219 Roy Rd
8219 Roy Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8219 Roy Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bath home. Very nice kitchen with all appliances. Attached one car garage. Laundry hook-up on main level. Apply now
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8219 Roy Rd have any available units?
8219 Roy Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8219 Roy Rd have?
Some of 8219 Roy Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8219 Roy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8219 Roy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8219 Roy Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8219 Roy Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8219 Roy Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8219 Roy Rd offers parking.
Does 8219 Roy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8219 Roy Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8219 Roy Rd have a pool?
No, 8219 Roy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8219 Roy Rd have accessible units?
No, 8219 Roy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8219 Roy Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8219 Roy Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
