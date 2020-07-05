All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8211 Trevellian Way

8211 Trevellian Way · No Longer Available
Location

8211 Trevellian Way, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Hill Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8211 Trevellian Way have any available units?
8211 Trevellian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8211 Trevellian Way currently offering any rent specials?
8211 Trevellian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8211 Trevellian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8211 Trevellian Way is pet friendly.
Does 8211 Trevellian Way offer parking?
No, 8211 Trevellian Way does not offer parking.
Does 8211 Trevellian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8211 Trevellian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8211 Trevellian Way have a pool?
No, 8211 Trevellian Way does not have a pool.
Does 8211 Trevellian Way have accessible units?
No, 8211 Trevellian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8211 Trevellian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8211 Trevellian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8211 Trevellian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8211 Trevellian Way does not have units with air conditioning.

