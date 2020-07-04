All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

8204 East 37th Place

8204 East 37th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8204 East 37th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WARREN TOWNSHIP

Wonderful ranch style home with living room and large family room. 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Car garage. All carpeted except kitchen and bathroom. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8204 East 37th Place have any available units?
8204 East 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8204 East 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8204 East 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8204 East 37th Place pet-friendly?
No, 8204 East 37th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8204 East 37th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8204 East 37th Place offers parking.
Does 8204 East 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8204 East 37th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8204 East 37th Place have a pool?
No, 8204 East 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8204 East 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 8204 East 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8204 East 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8204 East 37th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8204 East 37th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8204 East 37th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

