All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 819 N Bradley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
819 N Bradley Ave
Last updated October 22 2019 at 2:19 AM

819 N Bradley Ave

819 N Bradley Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

819 N Bradley Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Adorable home close to downtown Indianapolis with large back yard for entertaining. One bedroom, one bath with stove, refrigerator, and washer and dryer hook up. Schedule a showing today! 317-794-2064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 N Bradley Ave have any available units?
819 N Bradley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 819 N Bradley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
819 N Bradley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 N Bradley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 819 N Bradley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 819 N Bradley Ave offer parking?
No, 819 N Bradley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 819 N Bradley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 N Bradley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 N Bradley Ave have a pool?
No, 819 N Bradley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 819 N Bradley Ave have accessible units?
No, 819 N Bradley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 819 N Bradley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 N Bradley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 N Bradley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 N Bradley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College