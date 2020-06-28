All apartments in Indianapolis
819 Eastern Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

819 Eastern Avenue

819 Eastern Ave · No Longer Available
Location

819 Eastern Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very Nice renovated home in popular St Claire. 3 bedroom home. close to restaurants, dining, parks, Mass Avenue. Mayfair Taproom, circle city industrial complex, and much more. Furnishings are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
819 Eastern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 819 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
819 Eastern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 819 Eastern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 819 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
No, 819 Eastern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 819 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Eastern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
No, 819 Eastern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 819 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 819 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Eastern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 Eastern Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 Eastern Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
