819 Eastern Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
Amenities
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very Nice renovated home in popular St Claire. 3 bedroom home. close to restaurants, dining, parks, Mass Avenue. Mayfair Taproom, circle city industrial complex, and much more. Furnishings are negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 819 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
819 Eastern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.