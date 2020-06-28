All apartments in Indianapolis
8145 Carina Drive

8145 Carina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8145 Carina Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.  This home features a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in.  Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).    Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.  Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8145 Carina Drive have any available units?
8145 Carina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8145 Carina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8145 Carina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8145 Carina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8145 Carina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8145 Carina Drive offer parking?
No, 8145 Carina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8145 Carina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8145 Carina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8145 Carina Drive have a pool?
No, 8145 Carina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8145 Carina Drive have accessible units?
No, 8145 Carina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8145 Carina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8145 Carina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8145 Carina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8145 Carina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
