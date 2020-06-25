All apartments in Indianapolis
814 Lincoln St
814 Lincoln St

814 Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

814 Lincoln Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully Updated 3 Bed / 2 Bath Two-Story Home for Rent in the Historic Bates-Hendricks Neighborhood - Fully Updated 3 Bed / 2 Bath Two-Story Home for Rent located in the Historic Bates-Hendricks Neighborhood. This Remodeled Home has about 1750 Sq Ft with a Privacy Fenced Back Yard and 2 Car Garage. Other Highlights and Featured Amenities include Open Concept Floor Plan, Upstairs Master Suite with Beautiful Master Bathroom, New Kitchen and Bathrooms with Granite Counter Tops and New Stainless Steel Appliances, Unfinished Basement, and Much More! Located just South of Downtown and minutes from Fountain Square and Mass Ave. Access to public transit and Interstate I-70 very close by. . Perfect Opportunity!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

(RLNE4790213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Lincoln St have any available units?
814 Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Lincoln St have?
Some of 814 Lincoln St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
814 Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 814 Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 814 Lincoln St offers parking.
Does 814 Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 814 Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 814 Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 814 Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Lincoln St has units with dishwashers.
