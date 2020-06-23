All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8124 Pocket Hollow Court

8124 Pocket Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

8124 Pocket Hollow Court, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,563 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and tile floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8124 Pocket Hollow Court have any available units?
8124 Pocket Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8124 Pocket Hollow Court have?
Some of 8124 Pocket Hollow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8124 Pocket Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
8124 Pocket Hollow Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8124 Pocket Hollow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8124 Pocket Hollow Court is pet friendly.
Does 8124 Pocket Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 8124 Pocket Hollow Court does offer parking.
Does 8124 Pocket Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8124 Pocket Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8124 Pocket Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 8124 Pocket Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 8124 Pocket Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 8124 Pocket Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8124 Pocket Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8124 Pocket Hollow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
