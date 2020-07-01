EAST/WARREN TWP 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Nice 3 bedroom ranch style home in Warren Twp area with large eat-in kitchen, fenced backyard. Fresh paint and maintenance free floors throughout! Call today!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 8124 E 37th Place have any available units?
8124 E 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.