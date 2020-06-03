Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8122 CORKTREE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8122 CORKTREE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8122 CORKTREE Drive
8122 Corktree Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8122 Corktree Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great house near Wanamaker. Home is in very good condition. 3 bedrooms 2 full baths on a pond 2 car garage screened in back porch. Neighborhood Pool and playground equipment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8122 CORKTREE Drive have any available units?
8122 CORKTREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8122 CORKTREE Drive have?
Some of 8122 CORKTREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8122 CORKTREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8122 CORKTREE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8122 CORKTREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8122 CORKTREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8122 CORKTREE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8122 CORKTREE Drive does offer parking.
Does 8122 CORKTREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8122 CORKTREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8122 CORKTREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8122 CORKTREE Drive has a pool.
Does 8122 CORKTREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8122 CORKTREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8122 CORKTREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8122 CORKTREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College