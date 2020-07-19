All apartments in Indianapolis
8118 CORKTREE DR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

8118 CORKTREE DR

8118 Corktree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8118 Corktree Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pool
Franklin Twp - 3 BR 2 story home - Three bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home in Moeller Estates. Gas heat. Neighborhood pool. Stove, dishwasher, and microwave.
Cleaning and painting in progress. Please call for details.

(RLNE1838181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8118 CORKTREE DR have any available units?
8118 CORKTREE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8118 CORKTREE DR have?
Some of 8118 CORKTREE DR's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8118 CORKTREE DR currently offering any rent specials?
8118 CORKTREE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8118 CORKTREE DR pet-friendly?
No, 8118 CORKTREE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8118 CORKTREE DR offer parking?
No, 8118 CORKTREE DR does not offer parking.
Does 8118 CORKTREE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8118 CORKTREE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8118 CORKTREE DR have a pool?
Yes, 8118 CORKTREE DR has a pool.
Does 8118 CORKTREE DR have accessible units?
No, 8118 CORKTREE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8118 CORKTREE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8118 CORKTREE DR has units with dishwashers.
