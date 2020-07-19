8118 Corktree Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239 Five Points
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pool
Franklin Twp - 3 BR 2 story home - Three bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home in Moeller Estates. Gas heat. Neighborhood pool. Stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Cleaning and painting in progress. Please call for details.
(RLNE1838181)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8118 CORKTREE DR have any available units?
8118 CORKTREE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.