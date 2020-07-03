Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8113 Wildwood Farms Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:29 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8113 Wildwood Farms Drive
8113 Wildwood Farms Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8113 Wildwood Farms Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bed 2 bath. Fantastic investment opportunity in Franklin Township. Beautiful home with consistent rental history. Tenants rights apply
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive have any available units?
8113 Wildwood Farms Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8113 Wildwood Farms Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive offer parking?
No, 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive have a pool?
No, 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
