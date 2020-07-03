All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8113 Wildwood Farms Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:29 PM

8113 Wildwood Farms Drive

8113 Wildwood Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8113 Wildwood Farms Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bed 2 bath. Fantastic investment opportunity in Franklin Township. Beautiful home with consistent rental history. Tenants rights apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive have any available units?
8113 Wildwood Farms Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8113 Wildwood Farms Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive offer parking?
No, 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive have a pool?
No, 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8113 Wildwood Farms Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College